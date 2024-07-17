NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were in pursuit of a vehicle with a possible homicide suspect in it, which led to a chase through Broward and Miami-Dade County Tuesday night.

Authorities said the chase began after trying to serve a warrant to the subject around 9 p.m. That’s when the subject fled from authorities in a black BMW after crashing into two vehicles.

Police followed the subject down I-95 into Opa-locka before heading on the Palmetto Expressway, then continued up and down Miami Gardens, and proceeded to rush through an intersection near Northwest Second Avenue and 123rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The high-speed chase came to an end along 123rd Street and Northwest Second Avenue in North Miami.

Police took the driver into custody.

No injuries were reported.

