MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers pursued a reportedly stolen vehicle from Miramar on Wednesday morning.

An officer was seen following a black Chevy Tahoe on the westbound State Road 112 expressway, heading to the Miami International Airport (MIA). Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were also helping in this chase.

According to officials, the driver drove onto south Interstate 95 where he headed into North Miami, then Northeast Miami-Dade and eventually made his way to MIA.

7Skyforce was overhead just before the police pursuit ended, capturing the black vehicle swerving through traffic before heading to the heavily policed airport.

As the driver approached the airport, he was seen entering the departure lanes. Video footage captured the SUV driving into the American Airlines main terminal. He stopped just before passing a crosswalk in front of Terminal E where authorities immediately handcuffed the man behind the wheel without incident.

It is unclear what time the SUV was stolen.

Law enforcement remained at the scene as they investigated this incident.

No air traffic delays have been reported, but travelers who might need to drive into the departures section past Terminal E will need to walk there or find parking as authorities have blocked off the road.

Officials have been contacted for details.

