Croqueta bar set to open in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Croquetas are a staple here in South Florida — so it’s only right that we get a bar serving just that.

From croquetas in a heart-shaped box for Valentine’s Day to croqueta-eating contests, it’s no secret that we love the fried food.

Dos Croquetas is the force behind the croqueta bar slated to open at 10505 S.W. 40th St. on May 10 (Fri-yay!)

Miami New Times reports the bar will also have beers from local breweries as well as wine to pair with your croqueta.

“We’re going to give away hats and shirts and play Bad Bunny,” the company’s founder Alec Fernandez told the paper. “We’re going to totally work the Miami vibe.”

The croqueta bar will open its doors at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.