NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured some car crooks in action at a car dealership in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Thieves took off with two vehicles from Hot Wheels Auto Brokers on Northwest 79th Street and 33rd Avenue, late Wednesday night, crashing through a fence to get away.

One of the vehicles was returned in rough shape.

The crime has cost thousands of dollars for the dealership’s owner, Johnny Hernandez.

“It’s always hard for a small businessman,” said Hernandez. “We’re a small business. We’ve been around for a long time. We’re not the new kids on the block, but any hit like this is, you know – now we have to deal with the insurance company to see whether they decide to pay. You know how that goes. This will take a year to get solved.”

A similar crime happened early Wednesday morning at a nearby dealership. A pair of crooks stole an SUV and took off by crashing through a fence.

If you know anything that can help solve these thefts, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.