Crooks attempt to rob jewelry store customer in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have responded to reports of an attempted robbery outside of the Metro Gold jewelry store in downtown Miami.

The victim had just bought items from the store near North Miami Avenue and Northeast First Street, Thursday, when he was confronted by a group of armed crooks once outside.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

It remains unclear if the victim was actually robbed.

Police are holding several people for questioning.

