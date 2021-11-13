NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a shoplifter who, they said, helped himself to hundreds of dollars in copper at a Home Depot store in North Miami.

According to North Miami Police, the subject used a bucket to shoplift the merchandise from the store located near Northeast 121st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Nov. 2.

After he exited the store, investigators said, the crook was confronted by a loss prevention officer in the parking lot.

Police said the man ditched the items and fled.

Inside the bucket was more than $400 worth of copper covered with a white and blue towel.

If you have any information on this attempted theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

