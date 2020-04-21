Crook smashes into ATM worker’s truck, steals thousands while victim refills machine

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been left reeling after, he said, a crook smashed his way into his truck and stole thousands of dollars in cash while the victim was replenishing an ATM.

Grainy surveillance video captured the burglary outside of a market along Northwest 18th Avenue, near 66th Street, in Northwest Miami-Dade, just after 3 p.m., Tuesday.

The victim, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said he was inside the store doing his job of filling up the cash machine when the robbery happened.

“He just smashed it, opened the thing,” he said.

The victim was making a cash deposit at an ATM inside the business, leaving in his truck thousands of dollars that were to be delivered to other cash machines.

But he was never able to make those other deposits, leaving him ripped off in more ways than one.

The victim said he sends money to his family in his native Bangladesh and the burglary will directly impact his pay.

“I have a wife and kids,” he said. “It’s going to affect me big time.”

The security footage shows a white car pulling up and parking behind the victim’s truck.

With the victim inside the store working, the subject is seen getting out of the car and breaking into the truck.

The subject is then seen heading back to the white vehicle before returning to the truck and doing the same thing a second time.

“I’m doing my job and somebody starts screaming, ‘Hey! Hey! Whose truck is that?'” said the victim. “I went outside, I see that’s my truck.”

The subject was seen hopping in the back seat of the car as his accomplice drove off.

When asked if he believes the thieves targeted him beforehand, the victim responded, “Yes, I think I was followed.”

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police units responding to the scene. A police report was filed.

The bandits, however, remain at large, leaving the victim in fear for his safety.

“I’m scared. I’m scared,” he said.

When asked if he considers his line of work to be dangerous, he replied, “Yes.”

The victim said he has a way to work with more security, but it’s a work in progress.

“Somebody has to do it,” he said.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

