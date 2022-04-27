CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook had an appetite for food at a South Florida restaurant, as well as something that wasn’t on the menu, but surveillance video showed he’s far from the sharpest of thieves.

The theft happened Saturday at Sushi Saki Cutler Bay, located in a shopping plaza along South Dixie Highway, near 187th Street.

The security footage showed the thief as he swiped a Buddha statue while he waited for takeout then bolted from the restaurant.

Karin Mas, the restaurant’s chief financial officer, said the crook then returned for his order.

“He just really wasn’t thinking,” said Mas.

He was not the smartest thief because, before he lifted the Buddha, he left his name and number when he placed his order.

“We had a gentleman come up to the front to pick up his to-go order,” said Mas. “As the young lady went to the back to pick up the to-go order, he proceeded to grab a small Buddha that we’ve had since we opened up — it was a gift to us — then walked right outside, put it in his car.”

The bandit then casually returned for his order.

On Sunday, the staff realized something was missing, checked the tape and found the culprit. They blasted the bandit on social media in a post that included his name and number, then filed a police report.

“They are aware of it, and the gentleman is actually banned from coming anywhere in the shopping center,” said Mas. “He has a trespassing order and everything.”

Since the staff had the suspect’s phone number, they called him.

“He basically said it was a prank, and he apologized,” said Mas.

The apology was not accepted, and no one at the restaurant thought it was funny.

A new Buddha has been glued to the counter as a precaution in case a similar incident were to occur.

“I just wanted to let it be known that here at Sushi Sake we will not stand for it, and that’s not right,” said Mas.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.