Crook caught on camera stealing tools from a shed in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A surveillance camera caught a crook taking tools from a shed in Miami.

He wore a covering over his face as he rummaged around grabbing various pricey power tools before taking off.

An accomplice was waiting outside.

It happened earlier in July at a home along Northwest 10th Avenue and 61st Street.

If you have any information about this theft, call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

