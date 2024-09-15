CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Cutler Bay neighborhood got a scaly surprise this weekend.

Saturday morning got off to a chaotic start when a homeowner walked out his front door and found a crocodile hanging out in his driveway at around 5 a.m.

Shocked by what he saw, the man called 911. Animal control arrived shortly after.

Video posted to social media by Only in Dade shows the reptile chomping and rolling around in an attempt to escape.

Trappers were eventually able to wrangle the unwelcome visitor safely and take it away.

