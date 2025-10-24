SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials at Zoo Miami say a crocodile that was found with a spear lodged in its head in Key Largo is on the road to recovery.

The reptile underwent X-rays as veterinarians treated its wound.

Medical staff say the wound from the fishing spear is very large and deep, but it appears to be healing.

The crocodile was found on Oct. 18 in Monroe County. The animal was safely captured and transported for treatment.

As of Friday afternoon, the crocodile is being treated with pain medication, antibiotics and lots of fluids.

Zoo officials say they plan to return the animal to the wild when it fully recovers.

An investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been launched into this incident.

