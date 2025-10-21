SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An American crocodile is recovering at Zoo Miami days after it was found in Key Largo with a spear lodged in its head, wildlife officials said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers were first notified about the 8-foot reptile near mile marker 101 in Monroe County, at around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Responding officers found the animal with a spear, likely from a speargun, embedded in the back of its head, going all the way to the bottom of its jaw.

FWC officers and wildlife professionals from Zoo Miami initially tried to capture the female crocodile for medical care but were unsuccessful.

“She was remarkably still swimming and moving, evading people for three days with a spear sticking out of the back of her head,” said Zoo Miami Assistant Director Phil Hillary.

On Monday, officials confirmed the animal was safely captured and transported for treatment.

Dr. Gwen Myers, Zoo Miami’s Chief of Animal Health, showed the top of the spear to a 7News crew.

“Last night, when she was finally rescued, the rescue team cut the top of it off so that it wouldn’t impinge on any further movement,” she said. “So quite a bit of this was in her; in fact, this is a 10-inch tip that we removed and only [a small portion] was sticking out of the top.”

On Tuesday, the staff at Zoo Miami confirmed they have removed the rest of the spear, adding it missed a lot of vital organs. They believe this injury happened within the last week or so.

“Luckily, when I was exploring the wound, only one side of the flanch had deployed, and so, I was able to manipulate that and pull it out without causing further damage to the tissues there,” said Myers.

Veterinarians said they also found a bullet lodged inside the crocodile’s head. They’re not sure whether or not it came from the same incident.

The Zoo Miami staff said the crocodile is alert and recovering. They aim to release the reptile back into the wild in the coming days.

“Things are looking good for her. Hopefully, if we can get some veterinary care for her and some rehab and then get her back out into the wild,” said Hillary.

American crocodiles are a federally threatened species protected under state and federal law. It is illegal to kill or harass them.

FWC investigators are seeking information about the incident. Anyone with photos, videos or tips is asked to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. Reports can be made anonymously, and tips leading to an arrest or citation may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

