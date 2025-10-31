SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crocodile continues to recover from serious injuries at Zoo Miami.

According to veterinarians, “Britney” has responded well to treatment after she was found with a fishing spear lodged in her head and a bullet near her left eye.

Unfortunately, she has lost vision in that eye, but the infected wound left by the spear is healing.

While the spear was removed, the bullet will remain in place to prevent further damage to the surrounding tissue area.

The zoo hopes she will recover well enough to return to the wild.

