MIAMI (WSVN) - The bike ride event Critical Mass is expected to impact traffic in Miami and Miami Beach.

The event draws hundred of cyclists and is typically scheduled on the last Friday of the month. The bike ride will kickoff Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Although the bike event is not city sanctioned or a permitted event, to make sure everything goes smoothly, the Miami Beach Police Department will have officers posted at key intersections along the bike route.

Officials also urge residents to plan accordingly because the event will impede traffic for roughly three hours.

Police have mapped out the route the cyclists will take, which will begin in Miami Beach via the 79 Street Causeway.

They will make a right at Indian Creek Drive, a right on W. 41 Street, left on Pine Tree Drive and will then merge onto Dade Boulevard.

At Dade Boulevard, cyclists will head west towards the Venetian Causeway where they will exit Miami Beach and continue their route into the City of Miami.

For more information on the Critical Mass cycling event, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.