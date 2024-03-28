MIAMI (WSVN) - Critical Mass, a bike ride event that draws in hundreds of cyclists, will once again be taking over the streets of Miami and Miami Beach.

The ride is scheduled for Friday around 7:15 p.m. Cyclists will begin and end their ride at Government Center in downtown Miami.

To keep everyone safe, the Miami Beach Police Department will have officers stationed at important intersections along the route.

Be prepared for some traffic disruptions as this event will impact the roads for at least three hours.

The cyclists will enter Miami Beach by riding across the 79 Street Causeway, and then continue along Indian Creek Drive. From there, they’ll turn right onto W 41 Street, then left onto Pine Tree Drive, and finally merge onto Dade Boulevard. At Dade Boulevard, they’ll head west towards the Venetian Causeway, where they’ll exit Miami Beach and continue into the City of Miami.

Critical Mass is scheduled for every last Friday of every month, promoting cycling as an alternative transportation mode and raising awareness about sustainable mobility.

Drivers are urged to be cautious and patient when encountering cyclists on the designated route.

