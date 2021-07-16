SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - An emotional crisis relief dog that came to South Florida that has helped first responders at the site of the partial condo collapse in Surfside is in need of help to get back home.

Teddy has been servicing the victims and first responders where Champlain Towers South once stood.

The four-legged helper and his owner, Sophia Barrett, were supposed to fly back home to Philadelphia on Tuesday, but his veterinarian, Dr. Carswell, said the canine’s back has given out and he can barely stand after having walked on uneven terrain for hours under sweltering temperatures.

Carswell said Teddy needs a private flight because flying commercial would be too stressful and a car ride would be too long.

If you would like to help, call Barrett, at 954-292-2670.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.