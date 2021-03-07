Crime Stoppers: Reward raised to $12K for information in fatal shooting of 6-year-old in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 6-year-old girl in a Miami neighborhood has been raised to $12,000.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers confirmed the increase in a tweet posted late Sunday afternoon.

Remember, to be eligible for a reward, you must be anonymous to both the police and to Crime Stoppers. We need your story about the incident; we don't want your personal information. Call 305 471-8477 or web tip us https://t.co/fTWbLSTsjM. Give us details… lots of detail. pic.twitter.com/0lPzXvqj8a — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) March 7, 2021

According to City of Miami Police, Chassidy Saunders was attending another child’s birthday party on Northwest Sixth Place, near 54th Street, when the gunman or gunmen opened fire into the crowd of women and children, Jan. 16.

Paramedics rushed Saunders to Ryder Trauma Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Two other people, both adults, were also shot, but they survived.

The girl’s death prompted calls for change to what local leaders called a “gun violence epidemic” in Miami-Dade County.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, contact City of Miami Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $12,000.

