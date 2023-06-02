MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information on a criminal that stabbed a man to death and tips that lead to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $5,000.

According to officials, on May 26, authorities responded to 200 Rickenbacker Causeway after someone was stabbed. When police arrived at the scene, they found a Black man unresponsive with stab wounds.

Fire rescue crews arrived and administered lifesaving efforts, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives later identified the deceased man as 48-year-old Tyson Cash.

The murderer is still on the loose and police need the community’s help in stopping the criminal that remains on the streets.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (305) 603-6350.

Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.

If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest of the subject the tipster may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

