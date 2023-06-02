MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police seek the public’s help with information on a criminal who, they said, stabbed a man to death along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Investigators said tips that lead to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $5,000.

According to officials, on May 26, authorities responded to 200 Rickenbacker Causeway after someone was stabbed. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man unresponsive with stab wounds.

Miami Fire Rescue crews arrived and administered lifesaving efforts, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives later identified the deceased man as 48-year-old Tyson Cash.

The murderer is still on the loose, and police need the community’s help in stopping the criminal.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact the Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 305-603-6350.

Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471- TIPS (4877), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip,” or send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.

If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest of the subject the tipster may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

