MIAMI (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in Miami has returned home, authorities said.

According to City of Miami Police, Michael Antoine Blanc had been last seen in an unspecified part of the Little Haiti neighborhood.

He stands 5 feet, 2 inches, weighs approximately 85 pounds, and has short black short hair and brown eyes. He was carrying a black backpack and wearing black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, the boy’s mother, Daphne Blanc, said he was preparing for his morning of online learning when he went missing.

Concerned for his safety, the boy’s mother had a message for him.

“Just call us, OK? We’re waiting for you, Mikey. We love you, Mikey. We’re all waiting for you, your whole family is waiting for you. We all love you, your whole family loves you,” she said. “Please come back home. Call me, I’m not upset with you at all. I’m waiting for you, and I need you, Michael.”

Blanc’s mother described her son as a bright and gifted student who loves tech.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Crime Stoppers Miami and Florida Keys confirmed the boy was back home safe via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

