HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive alligator was spotted making its way across the Florida Turnpike in Homestead, causing brief delays and sparking a wildlife rescue operation during rush hour.

The gator was spotted on the shoulder lane southbound near Mile Marker 31, Friday morning. Two left lanes were blocked as officials tried to catch the large reptile.

Wildlife crews were able to wrangle the 9-foot gator and relocate it to a canal running parallel to the roadway.

Drivers were advised to proceed with caution.

