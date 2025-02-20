OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in parts of Opa-locka came home to find they didn’t have water, and a water main break is to blame.

City officials said a contractor was installing a stormwater management system at a new senior living facility when they inadvertently hit a 12-inch water main, at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said crews needed several hours to make repairs, as they had to track down the necessary parts.

Officials said they expected crews to complete repairs late Wednesday afternoon, but as of 10 p.m., they have not provided an update.

