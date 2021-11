MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main that ruptured on the Venetian Causeway in Miami.

7News cameras captured crews are they made repairs on the pipe on San Marco Island, Saturday night.

In a tweet, City of Miami Police advised drivers to avoid Venetian Way between 12th and 13th Street and to expect delays in the area.

