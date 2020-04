NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a broken water main in Northwest Miami-Dade after a construction crew hit the line.

The rupture happened at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 151st Street, Tuesday.

Some residents in the area said they have no water.

When water is restored, officials will issue a boil water advisory.

