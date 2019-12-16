Crews working to repair water main break in North Beach that caused street closures

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in the northern part on Miami Beach that has led to multiple road closures and street flooding.

7SkyForce hovered above the rupture as water gushed out on the street at the intersection of 74th Street and Carlyle Avenue, about six blocks west of Collins Avenue, at around 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units could be seen at the scene. Crews were seen wading in ankle-deep water.

Cameras also captured flooded streets and exterior parking spaces.

#TRAFFIC: Traffic has been shut down from 72 ST to 75 ST on Byron, Carlyle & Dickens Avenue due to a water main break. Please avoid the area. — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) December 16, 2019

Roy Coley, the director of Miami Beach Public Works, spoke with 7News on the phone and provided further details about the water main break.

“We received notice at about 5:30 of a water leakage … and we started dispatching our team there. They are working to close the valve to stop this flow,” he said. “We suspect it’s our 24-inch water line that flows through there.”

Traffic has been completely shut down between 72nd and 75th streets along Byron, Carlyle and Dickens avenues. Police urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

“We ask everybody to avoid the area … and then we can report who was impacted and how long it will take us to effect the repairs,” said Coley.

MEDIA ALERT: Water has been shut off in the area, we have designated 74 ST & Byron for media responding. — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) December 16, 2019

Just before 7 p.m., crews were able to locate and close the shut-off valve. Crews are now preparing to dig up the road and begin fixing the rupture.

“This may take several hours to repair. It may take a day or two to repair,” said Coley. “We just don’t know at this time how many people might be impacted.”

