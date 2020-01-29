Crews working to repair water main break in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main rupture at a warehouse district in Miami Gardens.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the rupture as workers shut off the valve along the 1000 block of Northwest 159th Drive, just before 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Water was seen flowing onto the street prior to the valve shut-off.

Police have shut down a small section of Northwest 159th Drive while crews continue to work.

Officials have not provided details about the size of the rupture or how long repairs will take.

