AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Crews are working on a plan to repair an eight-inch sewer main in Aventura.

The pipe burst Tuesday along East Country Club Drive in front of the Promenade townhomes.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department says the rupture will require some major repairs.

A vacuum truck has been called in to mitigate the leak until that repair plan is in place.

