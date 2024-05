MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a broken sewer line in Miami.

Private contractors on Thursday were working in the area of Red Road and Northwest Third Street when they struck the sewer line.

Red Road remains closed between Northwest Seventh and West Flagler streets.

It’s unclear when the work will be completed.

