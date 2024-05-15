AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Crews in Aventura are dealing smelly situation after a sewer line was hit.

City officials said a contractor struck the line on Wednesday near 193rd Street and West Country Club Drive.

7News cameras captured crews on the scene working on the broken pipe.

The untreated wastewater was seen seeping into the roadways.

Police are rerouting traffic at the intersection.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.