Crews working to fix broken sewage pipe in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Construction crews are working to repair a water main break that has a roadway flooded in Coral Gables.
Coral Gables Police said a sewer line was damaged underneath the Metrorail at U.S. 1 and S. Alhambra Circle.
One southbound lane of U.S. 1 and one northbound lane of Ponce De Leon are closed.
7Skyforce HD was above the scene where water could be seen spewing onto the road.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
