Crews working to fix broken sewage pipe in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Construction crews are working to repair a water main break that has a roadway flooded in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Police said a sewer line was damaged underneath the Metrorail at U.S. 1 and S. Alhambra Circle.

Update: Traffic Alert : workers continue to make repairs to the broken sewer line underneath the Metrorail at US 1 and S. Alhambra Circle. 1 southbound lane of US 1 and 1 northbound lane of Ponce De Leon remains closed. Please use caution or seek an alternate route. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) August 14, 2019

One southbound lane of U.S. 1 and one northbound lane of Ponce De Leon are closed.

7Skyforce HD was above the scene where water could be seen spewing onto the road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

