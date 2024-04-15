WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are taming fierce flames in two brush fire battles in West Miami-Dade.

Crews on Monday said they’ve got a blaze near Southwest 137th Avenue and Eighth Street mostly contained.

7Skyforce captured light smoke billowing into the sky.

A second brush fire along Bird Road and 157th Avenue is roughly 50% contained.

No homes are threatened in either fire, officials said.

The fires erupted Sunday and scorched at least 150 acres, forcing some road closures. The roadways have since reopened.

What sparked the flames remains unclear.

