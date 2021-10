MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews in Miami are working to fix a water main break along Coral Way.

A construction crew working in the area damaged the eight-inch water line, Wednesday.

Crews have shut down all eastbound lanes on Coral Way between Southwest 17th Street and 20th Road while they work on repairs.

Repair work is expected to be completed by 8 p.m. Wednesday.

