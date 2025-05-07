NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is working to contain a sewer main break in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to fire officials, crews were dispatched to the area of Northeast 6th Avenue and 152nd Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, where sewage flooded the roadway and cars driving by splashed the wastewater all over the place.

Crews are still working to contain and clean up the mess, while police continue to redirect traffic in the area.

