SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are repairing a road after water woes left a massive hole.

It happened along Kendall drive, between Southwest 98th and 99th court, Thursday morning.

Water gushed from a broken water main, which led to flooding.

7Skyforce flew over the area where crews paved the road after fixing the line.

Officials said that if you live in the area, you may see cloudy water but it is safe to drink.

