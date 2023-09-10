MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Miami Lakes and Lauderhill worked to repair a pair of gas leaks.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the first gas leak in the area of Northwest 151st Street and 7th Court, just after 8 a.m., Sunday.

Florida City Gas crews also responded and completed repairs. They were able to restore service to two businesses affected.

Road closures in the area have since been lifted.

Shortly after noon, Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the second gas leak along the 400 block of Northwest 39th Avenue.

Officials said this was a small leak that was possibly caused by workers who cut the gas line by mistake.

Hazmat crews were at the scene to secure the situation, but no injuries have been reported.

