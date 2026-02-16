MIAMI (WSVN) - A couple of gas leaks had crews busy in different parts of South Florida on Presidents’ Day.

Officials said gas lines ruptured in Miami near West Flagler Street, between Northwest First and Second avenues, Monday morning.

Those streets were shut down as a hazmat team moved in to stop the leak.

Police advise drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

North of the county line, another bad break took place in Fort Lauderdale, when a car crashed into Anthony’s Runway 84 along State Road 84, at around 8 a.m. on Monday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the driver involved told a 911 dispatcher that he smelled gas. As it turns out, his vehicle broke the gas line.

FLFR and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue’s hazmat team were on the scene and capped the leak in about 40 minutes.

