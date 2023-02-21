WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trash pile in West Miami-Dade caught on fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the blaze at 58th Street and 88th Avenue near a landfill west of the Palmetto Expressway, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as thick black smoke was emitted by the flames.

The materials at this area are recyclable items as well as chemicals that are stored at the site.

Fire crews at the scene attempted to douse the flames with hoses.

A concern caused by the fire is the toxicity of the items being burnt.

A problem crews are facing is that the smoke is blowing west towards warehouses in the Doral area.

No injuries have been reported.

