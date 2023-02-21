WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to put out a fire after a trash pile ignited in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the blaze at 58th Street and 88th Avenue, near a landfill west of the Palmetto Expressway, Tuesday afternoon.

#MDFR is on scene of a #FirstAlarm rubbish fire at a Miami-Dade Solid Waste work site near NW 87 Avenue and NW 58 Street. Residents in the Doral area may be seeing smoke in the air as a result of the fire. Firefighters are working to knock the fire out. pic.twitter.com/LtOjNWncCi — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) February 21, 2023

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as thick black smoke rose from the flames.

The materials in this area are recyclable items as well as chemicals that are stored at the site.

Fire crews at the scene doused the flames with hoses.

A concern caused by the fire is the toxicity of the items burning.

A problem crews are facing is that the smoke is blowing west towards warehouses in the Doral area.

No injuries have been reported.

