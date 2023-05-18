MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue responded to a trash fire in the vicinity of N.W. 68th St. and 14th Ave. on Thursday afternoon, successfully extinguishing the flames.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where heavy flames and thick smoke were briefly visible until crews put the fire out.

TRAFFIC ALERT – NW 14 – 16 Ave along NW 68 – 69 St is currently shut down due to a fire in the area. Please seek alternative route until further notice. KD @CityofMiamiFire pic.twitter.com/FwYoVOYW1t — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 18, 2023

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and there were no immediate threats to surrounding residents or properties.

