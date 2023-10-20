NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer went up in flames at an animal farm in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 12200 NW 154th St., Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as smoke billowed from the tractor trailer.

Crews worked to contain the fire, but the trailer was severely damaged.

No injuries were reported.

A group of ducks nearby appeared to be unfazed by the flames and smoke.

