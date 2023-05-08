MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue units reported to the scene of a house fire in the Shenandoah neighborhood of Miami.

Officials said the original call came in as a car on fire in the alley, Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found a home located at 2347 SW 17th Terrace engulfed in flames.

A car in the driveway seemed to be at a total loss.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the home.

