WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire on the Palmetto Expressway in West Miami-Dade caused traffic slowdowns for several hours.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene near the interchange with the Dolphin Expressway, Thursday afternoon, where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews attempted to douse the flames.

The occupant of the vehicle was able to get out of the car safely.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic was backed up as crews worked to remove the vehicle.

