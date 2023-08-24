MIAMI (WSVN) - A car was seen caught on fire on the Palmetto Expressway.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene Thursday afternoon where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews attempted to douse the flames.

The occupant of the vehicle was able to get out of the car.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic has been backed up as crews work to remove the vehicle.

