MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews arrived to the 3-story building on Sixth Street and Southwest Seventh Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Miami Police were also at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until officials clear the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.