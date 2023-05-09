FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Fire crews are working to contain a brush fire in Florida City.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 617 E. Palm Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where crews attempted to extinguish the flames.

Florida Forest Service was also at the scene to assist firefighters.

As a result of the fire, smoke was seen heading towards a residential area.

No injuries were reported.

How the fire started is unknown.

