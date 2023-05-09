FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Fire crews continue to contain a brush fire in Florida City.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 617 E. Palm Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

The fire burned through the dry brush that borders apartment complexes.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where crews attempted to extinguish the flames.

Florida Forest Service was also at the scene to assist firefighters.

19 acres have burned so far, and 75% of the fire has been contained.

No injuries were reported and what started the fire is still under investigation.

