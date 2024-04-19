SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Fire Rescue is working to fix a water main break that flooding a parking lot at an apartment complex.

The leak was found under asphalt in a 3-foot wide, 2-foot deep hole.

An witnesses allegedly saw a crack possibly forming into a sinkhole.

Cars in the area were moved from the parking lot.

As crews work to fix the pipe, the water will be shut off for several hours.

