NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a county sewer force main that ruptured in North Bay Village.

Officials said the line broke along the westbound lanes of the Kennedy Causeway, Saturday

Officials advised drivers to expect a single-lane westbound closure on the causeway throughout the day.

