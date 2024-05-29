MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working on fixing a gas leak right outside the City of Miami Fire station.

City of Miami Police Department reported a gas leak in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street, Tuesday.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a gas leak in the area of N.W. 7 Ave & 36 St – We have shut down traffic along N.W. 7 Ave between N.W. 36 St – 44 St Northbound/Southbound and Westbound/Eastbound on N.W. 36 St between N.W. 7 Ave – 9 Ave. KD. pic.twitter.com/KChkZfIwBT — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 29, 2024

Police shut down the surrounding streets as crews got to work on making repairs.

7News cameras captured cones set up in the middle of the street, yellow tape, and some streets blocked.

According to police, there was a company working on some concrete pilings when they hit a gas line. TECO Gas came out and shut off the area.

They hope to reopen the roads in a few hours.

