MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are on the ground trying to fix a gas leak in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and a gas company responded to the leak at Northwest 45th Avenue and 195th Street on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the excavation site where white smoke was billowing from the ground. The area was closed off by red tape.

Crews were seen digging the ground as they look for the valve to shut off the gas.

Officials said the surrounding area was evacuated out of precaution while residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place.

No injuries have been reported.

